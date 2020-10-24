Breakdown of new cases of Covid-19 in Longford and neighbouring counties

There have been 121 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford over the past fourteen days and three over the past 24 hours, new figures show.

In neighbouring Cavan, there have been 748 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, with the figures in the past 14 days for Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon standing at 398, 83 and 166, respectively.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening reported that there have been four additional deaths associated with the virus and a further 859 new cases. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

Locally, Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 296.0 and is the 11th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 302.9 per 100,000.

Cavan (981.9 per 100,000) and Westmeath (448.3 per 100,000) possess the highest and third highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 526 (523 as at midnight Thursday, October 22 plus 3 new cases announced this evening).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 22)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................523..................+14..............................296 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................220...................+8...............................259 per 100,000

Cavan......................1,889...............+39...............................981.9 per 100,000

Roscommon............. 695..................+9................................257.2 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,247.................+27...............................448.3 per 100,000

Of the 859 cases notified today; 415 are men / 441 are women; 62% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. Of those cases, some 192 are in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.