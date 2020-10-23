Over 4,000 criminal cases came before Longford District Court last year

A total of 5,049 cases came before Longford District Court in 2019. That’s according to figures shared with the Longford Leader, revealing that District 9, which includes Athlone, Longford and Mullingar, has seen a total of 10,589 criminal offences before its District Courts.

Of those, 4,090 criminal offences were in Longford, 2,274 were in Athlone and 4,225 were in Mullingar.

Longford District Court also dealt with 588 family law cases - the most in the district, with Mullingar seeing 525 cases and Athlone seeing 397 cases.

Of 31 small claims dealt with in District 9, Longford saw eight of those, with Athlone and Mullingar dealing with 12 cases and 11 cases respectively.

There were 104 Civil cases dealt with in Longford, compared with 44 in Athlone and 75 in Mullingar, and Longford District Court issued 102 summary judgement decrees compared to 39 in Athlone and 74 in Mullingar last year.

Licensing Business cases in Longford District Court amounted to 157 cases - significantly less than other areas in the district, with Athlone District Court seeing 476, and Mullingar dealing with 524 such cases.

There were 61 schedule District Court sittings in Longford, as well as 24 special sittings and 50 out of hours sittings.

The total number of cases for the entire district, including Athlone, Mullingar and Longford District Courts, was 13,725.