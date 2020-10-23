Man in Longford court fined €200 for theft of cigarettes

A man charged with stealing €31 worth of cigarettes has been fined €200 with three months to pay.

Patrick Daly, of Newbridge Hotel, Dominick Street, Mullingar, told Judge Seamus Hughes, “It was a stupid thing to do. I wasn’t thinking right and I’m willing to pay for them,” said Mr Daly.

“It’s too late now,” said Judge Hughes.

“In 2015, my brother was murdered and things started to go wrong for me,” Mr Daly explained.

Judge Hughes told the accused that he will be “lenient with you today but don’t commit any further thefts in my area”.