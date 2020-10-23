Longford entrepreneur’s firm grows globally

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on businesses across the world, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for parking, especially in larger cities around the globe.

That’s good news for local entrepreneur, Garret Flower, who has been working from his home in Colehill since the pandemic began in March, and loving the experience of being back in the country.

Garret started out with his app, Parkpnp, which allowed people with empty parking spaces to rent them out to people who need a space.

Since then, Garret has set up ParkOffice, which is aimed at managing car parking spaces for businesses and large organisations.

The US accounts for about 70 per cent of Parkoffice business, but the app is global, with companies in Australia, Europe and New Zealand all signed up.

“Things are starting to really pick up. We’ve signed up another customer in Luxembourg,” Garret told the Longford Leader.

“We’ve got a secret mission in the office to get the Vatican to sign up so we can park the pope,” he laughed.

Things are going global for Garret and the team because they’ve got a software which solves a problem.

Parkoffice not only manages space seamlessly, but does so in a way that makes maximum use of the space and in a way that makes the process safer during Covid-19.

“We offered all the hospitals in Ireland free use of Parkoffice to provide spaces to doctors and nurses on the front line,” Garret explained.

“We’re also been working with some large tech companies at the moment.

“It’s just been busy. Like everyone else, we’re getting used to the new ways of working. We’ve made it so that the company can work from home permanently and we’re embracing new ways of working.”

Garret moved home from New York when the pandemic began and has since been an advocate for remote work, becoming spokesperson for the Yard Hub in Abbeyshrule, which aims to bring an IT hub to his local area.

“I’m really enjoying my time doing up the house in Colehill and thank god for fibre broadband coming to the area,” said Garret.

“Thanks to Longford County Council and my local Cllr Mick Cahill, who I know worked really hard to bring broadband to the area.”