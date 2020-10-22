Gardaí following 'definite line of enquiry' following Longford cash and drugs seizure
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of over €8,000 in cash and drugs following the search of a car yesterday (Wednesday)
Gardaí have seized €6,000 worth of cocaine and €2,300 in cash in Longford.
The seizure came yesterday (Wednesday) following the search of a car.
The vehicle was later seized by Gardaí under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
During a search of the car, gardaí discovered a quantity of white powder - believed to be cocaine (pending analysis) - concealed within an arm rest in the car.
Gardaí also located €2,355 in cash. Both the drugs and cash were seized.
No arrests have been made but gardaí have said they are following a 'definite line of enquiry'.
