Jurisdiction refused in Edgeworthstown garda assault case

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction on a case involving the assault of gardaí in Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown on April 24 of this year.

Jonathan Wykes, Lisnanagh, appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with assault, criminal damage and assault of a police officer.

Garda Brian Carroll, giving evidence to the court, explained that he and Sgt David Bunn stopped the accused, who ran away to evade arrest.

When gardaí went to arrest Mr Wykes, Gda Carroll explained, a number of people came out of the house and “lined up between ourselves and the patrol car”, preventing him and Sgt Bunn from calling for assistance.

“They took the man back out of custody,” Gda Carroll explained, adding that Mr Wykes had “struck me with his fist on the right arm”.

“He told me he knew where I lived and he’d put me in a bog hole and shoot me,” Gda Carroll explained.

“I also got a box to the face from another male.”

Sgt James Rowan of Granard Garda Station explained to the court that the second male evaded arrest by fleeing the jurisdiction.

Gda Carroll received bruising to the arm and the face where he was struck, but explained that there are “ongoing medical issues”, including psychological issues as a result.

“We were in fear for our lives,” he told Judge Hughes, adding that he was off work for a total of ten days due to the physical injuries.

Judge Hughes, having considered the evidence explained that the question he had to ask now was whether this was a minor offence or not.

“I have to take into account the one alleged blow, but also the lead-up to it. I am satisfied that there was psychological harm,” said Judge Hughes, refusing jurisdiction.

Mr Wykes and two others charged in connection to the same incident - Chantel and Pierre Stokes of Lisnanagh - have been remanded on continuing bail to November 20 for DPP directions.