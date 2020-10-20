Man fined for being abusive to Longford Gardaí

A man who was intoxicated in public and abusive to gardaí has been fined €250 with three months to pay.

Aivars Maldonis, 35 College Park, Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

On August 23, 2020, at 10.18pm, gardaí got a call of an intoxicated male on Dublin Road.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, he was walking on the road and barely able to stand, the court heard.

Gardaí explained that Mr Maldonis was “a danger to himself and others” and was aggressive towards gardaí, and sat down in the middle of the road before being arrested.

Judge Hughes handed down a €250 fine.