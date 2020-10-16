Covid-19 continues to spread in Longford as deaths and national incidence shows no slowing

Covid-19 has infected more Longford people on a day when there more deaths and 1,000 new cases recorded by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which wants a six week Level five lockdown.

In its daily statement, NPHET announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, October 16, been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. It brings to 1,841 the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: EXPLAINER: What are the LEVEL 5 restrictions NPHET have recommended?

As for the spread of the disease, NPHET says that as of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 47,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today Dublin leads the way with 254 cases. Other counties highlighted are: 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway.

The remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties. In Longford, less than five new cases were confirmed which means the 14-day incidence in the county is now 176.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 442 cases in the county since February.

MORE BELOW GRAPH.

Other details published today by NPHET show:

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old





As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said anyone does not limit their interactions is giving the virus a chance to infect others.

“Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread,” he said.

The full county by county breakdown is two days behind NEPHT's update.

Also read: Gardaí appeal to Longford public to continue following Covid-19 public health regulations and guidelines

Figures for Longford and neighbouring counties on Wednesday, October 14.

Longford 442 +16

Cavan 1,451 +63

Leitrim 170 +7

Roscommon 591 +21

Westmeath 975 +45

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.