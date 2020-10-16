Funding approved for St Christopher's Longford to get seven additional staff

St Christopher's Services is to get seven additional staff to assist with the expansion of the daycare service at the Longford facility.

Minister of State for Disabilities in the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Anne Rabbitte TD has indicated that funding has been confirmed to facilitate the appointment of seven additional staff to the service.

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty welcomed the news. He commented, "For a number of months I have been lobbying Minister Anne Rabbitte for additional funding to enable the expansion of daycare services at St Christopher’s in the context of the Covid-19 restrictions.

"St Christopher’s Day Services currently support 135 Service Users in Day Services throughout Co Longford. As it stands, however, just 26 Day Service attendees are accessing face to face Day Services during Covid-19."

Deputy Flaherty explained, "Funding confirmed this morning will facilitate the appointment of seven additional staff to the service and this will, greatly assist the expansion of he daycare service at the Longford facility.

"I am acutely aware that the service presently works with 37 family carers aged 70 or older and therefore the necessity for Day Services is vital for these families.

"I am also aware that we have many other issues to address including staff increments but today is certainly a good news day for St Christopher’s and service users alone is fundamental to the longevity of these families to continue to provide care at home."