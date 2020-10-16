Boil water notice for 4,800 people on Lanesboro public water scheme in Longford lifted with immediate effect

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water can confirm that the Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by Lanesboro Public Water Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

Also read: NPHET want Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown up to Christmas

The notice was issued on Friday, October 2 as a precautionary measure to protect public health following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant which compromised the disinfection process.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked with colleagues in Longford County Council to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

Also read: Blas na hÉireann awards for Longford bakery Goodness Grains

Following a number of satisfactory water samples and an audit of the treatment plant, the Boil Water notice was lifted. Irish Water and Longford County Council would like to thank the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the HSE for their input and support throughout the process.

Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water engineer, said, “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the 4,800 people affected in the town of Lanesboro and its environs and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We endeavoured to keep the public up to date at every stage and we are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Also read: Bus Éireann are ‘ridiculous’ and ‘not fit for purpose’, says Cllr Paraic Brady