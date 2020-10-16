Proud Manager pays tribute to Granard Mart stalwart Terry McGovern

I am truly so very proud of Granard Mart and to be in business for 50 years is a testament to the founders and all the current and past shareholders, directors, managers and staff.

I myself, am here for twenty of the mart's fifty years of business and have seen many changes in the way of farming and how we have had to adapt to the different challenges that it brings.

I have to commend the past and present staff who have always given their full support to me as the manager and to the Mart itself.

The Mart is a way of life for us all here and it's almost like a member of our family which we protect. We are all very thankful to have it here in Granard. There are so many fond memories and definitely lots of sad ones too, especially when it comes to the passing of a member of staff or one of our loyal customers.

As I have stated, the mart is a living thing, not just a building to us. And if you ask anyone about Granard Mart, the name mentioned by everyone and synonymous with it, is our very own superstar Terry McGovern.

Terry is our longest working staff member, being here from the very beginning in 1970 - now there’s a book in him worth reading if he’d ever sit still long enough to write it!

On behalf of the current directors, Chairman Joseph Reilly, Secretary Dan Smyth, Francis Walsh, Pat O’Hara and myself, we wish to thank Terry for all his years of work and how still after 50 years he still is going strong.

This year brought about lots of changes in how we run our sale days in Granard Mart and I wish to thank all our staff for their extra efforts and ensuring that we follow all the correct Covid-19 procedures.

Also the directors and I wish to welcome Robert Abbott on board as our latest full time worker, taking charge of our yard and who is a huge asset to the mart.

Finally, I would love for everyone to raise a glass (sorry it can’t be in our local John V Donohue’s) to Granard Mart and all staff past and present, to all loyal customers past and present and to many more years of successful business.

Charlotte Kearney,

Granard Mart Manager