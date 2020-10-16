Longford man who stole €6,500 from bank card he claimed was his given community service

A man who used a bank card to take €6,500 from an account has been ordered to complete 240 hours of community service, pending a probation report.

Michael McDonagh, 20 Ardagh Lodge, Prospect Woods, Longford, received the bank card in the post, which solicitor John Quinn explained was meant for someone with the same name and a very similar address.

He then went into the bank and claimed to be the holder of the account, causing a staff member to create a temporary pin and enabling him to make three withdrawals of €800, €5,000 and €700.

“The victim got his money back. The bank paid it back,” Mr Quinn explained.

“But he says the bank sent the new card out to him again,” said Mr Quinn.

Judge Hughes adjourned the case to December 15, pending a probation report to see if Mr McDonagh would be suitable for community service.