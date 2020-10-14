Breaking: Longford man acquitted of manslaughter

A Longford man has this morning been found not guilty of the manslaughter of another man in a pub car park last year.

Gerard Melia (32), Derrygowna, Lanesboro, Co Longford, had pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of 50-year-old Noel McGann in the car park of Leavey's Public House, Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford on August 1, 2019.

Following a three day trial and over four hours of deliberating, a jury of ten people.

More to follow....