Local school due to reopen on October 19

As concern grows over the rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases nationally, a Longford secondary school was forced to close after a member of the school community tested positive for the virus.

Just 48 hours after Level 3 restrictions were introduced by the Government, Meán Scoil Mhuire announced the closure last Thursday afternoon, however, classes are continuing online via Microsoft Teams.

Principal Aoife Mulrennan said the school will reopen on Monday next, October 19 as per public health guidance, adding “Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and teachers who are directly and indirectly affected.”

The total number of cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 420 and the 14-day rate of infection remains very high at 193.3 per 100,000.