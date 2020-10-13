Jury in Lanesboro man's manslaughter trial begin deliberations

The jury in the trial of a Longford man accused of the manslaughter of another man outside a pub last year have been told the key issue they need to decide on is if the accused acted in self defence.

Closing arguments have been heard in the trial of Gérard Melia, of Derrygowna, Lanesboro, has pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of Noel McGann on August 1st 2019 in Foigha.

In their closing argument, prosecution counsel outlined that self defence does not apply and there was no evidence that the Mr McGann had provoked him for a long time.

The prosecution claimed that the CCTV had no agenda and that the accused had nursed a grievance against the 50 year old and engaged in a " deliberate, unprovoked act of violence".

Defence counsel claimed CCTV was the "saviour" of the accused and that it shows Mr Melia was backing away from Mr McGann outside the bar.

He said the 32 year did not want it to happen, and "one light hook" was a "weak looking punch".

Judge Keenan Johnson told the jury that they will need to decide if the actions of the accused were in self defence, and if he had acted unlawfully and dangerously when punching Mr McGann.

The Jury of six men and four women will begin their deliberations this afternoon.