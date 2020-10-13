Breaking: Second juror excused due to Covid-19 in trial of Longford man accused of manslaughter

A second juror in the trial of a Longford man accused of manslaughter has been excused as a result of Covid.

Judge Keenan Johnson told Longford Circuit Court this morning that a juror's workplace was informed that a number of staff had tested positive for Covid in recent days.



The juror had worked at the facility over the weekend and the court heard that she was unable to attend as per health guidelines today as they are self isolating.



After a short break, defence counsel agreed that the trial could continue with ten jurors.



It is the second juror to have been excused from the trial on Covid grounds.



Gérard Melia has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Noel McGann on August 1, 2019.