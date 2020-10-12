LATEST: Longford with 7th highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in country as number of cases hits 420

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford has risen further and now stands at 420, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency team says new cases of the disease have been reported in 25 counties in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

As of midnight Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 825 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country - bringing the total in Ireland since February to 43,351.

One further date also been reported this Monday evening.

Of the latest cases, 426 are men and 392 are women with 78% are under 45 years of age.

In regard to the new confirmed cases, 254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 420 (as of midnight on Saturday, October 10).

95 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 11. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC reported FIFTEEN new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Sunday, October 11; EIGHT on Saturday, October 10; THREE on Friday, October 9; SIX on Thursday, October 8; ONE on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from September 28 up to October 11 nationally stands at 167.8 per 100,000, and the rate of infection in county Longford remains very high at 193.3 per 100,000.

Longford, indeed, has the 7th highest incidence rate in the country with Cavan (385.9) possessing the highest in the country. Roscommon, on 199.9, is fifth highest.

The incidence rate in 11 counties is above the national is equal to or above the national average - Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Roscommon, Meath, Longford, Cork, Dublin, Sligo and Limerick.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Saturday, October 10)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before........14-Day Incidence rate (Sept 28 - Oct 11)

Longford.................. 420...................+15..............................................193.3 per 100,000

Leitrim..................... 147....................+6...............................................124.8 per 100,000

Cavan...................... 1,199...................+36............................................385.9 per 100,000

Roscommon............. 542....................+3...............................................199.9 per 100,000

Westmeath............... 869.....................+12...........................................147.6 per 100,000

