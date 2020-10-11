LATEST: Further increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford has risen further and has now passed 400, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Also read: New alcohol strategy required to beat virus, say vintners

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency team says new cases of the disease have been reported in every county in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

As of midnight Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 814 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country - bringing the total in Ireland since February to 42,528.

A further two deaths have also been reported this Sunday evening.

Of the latest cases, 432 are men and 381 are women with 70% being under 45 years of age.

A total of 226 are in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath with the remaining 343 cases spread across all remaining counties including Longford.

EXPLAINER: How can I help out with contact tracing in Ireland?

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 405 (as of midnight on Friday, October 9).

80 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 10. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC recorded EIGHT new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Saturday, October 10; THREE on Friday, October 9; SIX on Thursday, October 8; ONE on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Friday, October 9)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 405...................+8

Leitrim..................... 141....................+10

Cavan...................... 1,163...................+80

Roscommon............. 539....................+19

Westmeath............... 857.....................+12

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home. 22 out of 26 counties have seven day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50%. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country."

Click here to access the Covid-19 data hub

Also read: Longford householders - how to be Covid-safe when putting out the bins