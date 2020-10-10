LATEST: Three further deaths associated with Covid-19 and 1,012 additional cases in Ireland

THERE have been three further deaths associated with Covid-19 and 1,012 additional cases recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today;

511 are men / 496 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

241 in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway, and the remaining 441 cases are spread across 21 other counties including Longford.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 397 (as of midnight on Thursday, October 8).

72 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 9. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC reported THREE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Friday, October 9; SIX on Thursday, October 8; ONE on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Thursday, October 8)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 397...................+3

Leitrim..................... 131....................+6

Cavan...................... 1,083...................+31

Roscommon............. 520....................+4

Westmeath............... 845.....................+11

Health Protection Surveillance Centre daily report (Saturday, October 10)

As of 2pm today 199 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Ireland, of which 31 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase.

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating. For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week. The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday 9th October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

“Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU. There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.