Longford County Council shortlisted in six categories of the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Councillor Paul Ross, has today welcomed the news that Longford County Council has been shortlisted in six different categories for the annual Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020.

The projects are -

· Putting a heart back into Edgeworthstown in Supporting Sustainable Communities

· Royal Canal Greenway - Longford Section in Supporting Tourism

· County Longford Regeneration Initiative in Sustainable Environment

· Embracing Remote Working Technology to Support Community and Voluntary Groups in Initiative through the Municipal Districts

· Albert Reynolds Peace Park Accessibility and Urban Connectivity initiatives in Enhancing the Urban Environment

· Longford at War: Commemorating 1913 – 1923 in Commemorations and Centenaries

This national recognition for these projects is a huge boost to all those involved and demonstrates that we are at the forefront in the country in the regeneration of our beautiful county.

Projects like those in Edgeworthstown, The Royal Canal and The Albert Reynolds Peace Park will leave a lasting legacy for future generations, and I would like to pay a particular tribute to all the staff involved in these different projects. These nominations once again demonstrates that we are well able to punch above our weight and I look forward to further success when the awards are announced later in the year.

Longford County Council are delighted that the Longford Regeneration Projects are gaining this national recognition, to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards is a testament not only to the hard work and dedication of a range of staff in Longford County Council, but importantly to the partnership that exists between those staff and the Elected Members, and the proactive engagement with our local communities and citizens.