Longford success at Gowran Park

Granard conditional rider Eoin Kelly notched up his first success in the saddle when partnering the Paul Flynn-trained Lunastar to win the 2m4f Gowran Park Handicap Hurdle at the County Kilkenny venue on Saturday.

A 22/1 chance, she scored an easy 10-length success over Crack On Corrie with the 18-year-old saying, “That’s my first winner. She’s my father's mare and we bought her to get me going. It’s a very good buzz and I’m very proud. Hopefully I can keep going forward. I ride out for Paul the whole time.

“I thought the ground might go against her but she travelled away lovely in my hands, jumped very well, and kept going nicely. She had a bit of a wobble coming to the second last but stayed on very well after that.”