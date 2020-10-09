Manslaughter trial of Longford man reduced to 11 jurors after jury member presents with Covid-19 symptoms

The manslaughter trial of a Longford man has been reduced to 11 jurors after one jury member presented with Covid-19 symptoms.

Gerard Melia (32), Derrygowna, Lanesboro, Co Longford stands accused of unlawfully killing 50-year-old Noel McGann in the car park of Leavy's Pub, Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford on August 1, 2019.

At the outset of day two of the trial this morning, the court was told a jury member had been sent for a coronavirus test after complaining of a runny nose.

Following a brief pause to proceedings, it was decided the trial would proceed with 11 jurors before Judge Keenan Johnston at Mullingar Courthouse.