Spike in thefts in July caused by single culprit, Longford JPC hears

Theft from shops figures doubled in July, in the Longford District.

That’s according to a garda report, which was delivered by Inspector Frank Finn at last week’s meeting of Longford Joint Policing Meeting.

“That was due to one specific offender who was arrested and charged with 18 incidents of shoplifting,” Inspector Finn explained.

“There was a reduction in September. A prolific burglar was charged with nine burglaries and is in custody after a rejection to bail.

“Four of those burglaries are serious enough to go to the circuit court and there will be a significant sentence if found guilty,” he added.