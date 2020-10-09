Longford on Covid-19 high alert as Granard electoral area has second highest infection rate in country

New HSE data shows that the Granard electoral area has the second highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the country.

Electoral areas in Donegal have the highest, third and fourth highest incidence rates in the country.

The latest 14-day incidence rate (covering the period of September 22 - October 5) of Covid-19 in Longford, according to data for each electoral area in the country released by the HSE, shows the rate in the Granard electoral area is 384.1 per 100,000, more than three times higher than the national average of 116.4 per 100,000.

During the previous 14-day period from September 15 to 28, Granard's incidence rate was 112.4 per 100,000, with the national average at 88.2 per 100,000.

From September 22 to October 5, forty-one new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Granard electoral area which has a population of 10,674.

The data (September 22 to October 5) also reveals that 18 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Longford electoral area.

With a population in the Longford electoral area of 16,046, the incidence rate is 112.2 per 100,000 and this is double the rate it was (56.1 per 100,000) for the previous 14-day period.

According to the figures, (Sept 22-Oct 5), five cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Ballymahon electoral area which has a population of 14,153, giving it an incidence rate 35.3 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Roscommon, the incidence rate in Boyle electoral area has increased considerably once again.

It is the 9th highest in the country, standing at 242.8 per 100,000 (up from 197 per 100,000 (Sept 15 - 28) and 87 per 100,00 from September 8 - 21).

With a population in the Boyle electoral area of 21,831, there were 53 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the fortnight (22/09/20 to 05/10/20).

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 388.

63 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 7. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

Longford's incidence rate (for the period of September 23 to October 6) of 154.1 per 100,00 of population is the sixth highest in the country and well above the national rate of 124.4.

Granard's incidence rate has increased by 272. Longford and Ballymahon area also increasing. pic.twitter.com/0wSUZ6cQq3 — David W. Higgins (@higginsdavidw) October 8, 2020