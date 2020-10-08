Two new Broadband connection points in Longford a key element of Government’s National Broadband Plan, says Carrigy

The two new broadband connection points at Mullinalaghta Community Centre and Ballymore GAA Club in Longford are a key element of the Government’s National Broadband Plan, Senator Micheál Carrigy has said.

Senator Carrigy said: “Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) are among the first premises to be connected under the National Broadband Plan and are located in some of the most isolated and rural communities in the country

“They will provide communities in Longford with free high-speed internet access at publicly-accessible sites under the Government’s new Connected Communities initiative.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown the value of digital technology in enabling workers, businesses and families in Longford to stay connected and in touch with each other. The BCPs are intended to bring people together through digital connectivity, and it’s that togetherness that I want to emphasise.

“When people can work from their own communities here in Longford, they can maintain the close connections that matter most: family, friends, community, and their homes.

“More than that, they can support local businesses, sports and community groups, all of which contributes to sustainable communities.”

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said: “The launch of the first of the Broadband Connection Points under the Connected Communities initiative represents an investment in rural futures and recognises the contribution that rural Ireland makes to the culture, innovation and economy of our country. More than 50 locations have already been connected by Vodafone Ireland and NBI, with more sites to be installed each week from now until the end of the year and beyond.”