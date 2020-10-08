Shining a light on mental health in Longford

We all have mental health but during these difficult times (Covid-19) it's more important than ever to look after our mental health.

This October will host the 2020 Green Ribbon Month (usually held in May) encouraging everyone to start a conversation and wear the Green Ribbon to show their support.

See Change, is Ireland’s National Mental Health Stigma Reduction Partnership. Funded by the HSE National Office of Suicide Prevention, the partnership is made up of over 100 Irish organisations and 60 ambassadors who work together to open minds about mental health problems, and end mental health stigma and discrimination.

Jess McCaul, See Change Ambassador from Longford said, “My experience with See Change has been one of openness and acceptance. Being able to share my story in a safe way and help others is unlike any other thing I've been able to do, and with the other ambassadors it feels less lonely in sharing that experience and having someone to relate to. I think the month acts as a catalyst to discussion. Even though it's a quick month it can get conversation going amongst people who typically wouldn’t discuss mental health/illness. It shines a light on it.”

Green Ribbon will run virtual events throughout the month of October which will have an array of different speakers focusing on the workplace, the voices of lived experience, and partners of See Change, on the topics of discrimination, behaviour and societal change. You can find out more about these events on the See Change website and social media throughout the month.

After last year’s Green Ribbon campaign, 54% of survey participants strongly agreed that it is important to have open conversations about mental health. This is a significant increase compared to just 20% in 2018.

Coinciding with the recent launch of See Change and Mental Health Ireland’s Living with Covid 19 Return to Work Guide, this year’s Green Ribbon campaign focuses on the importance of sharing how you really feel. See Change believes that our country is in need of conversations about mental health now more than ever, and the Green Ribbon has been a symbol of hope to many in helping start those conversations.

Everyone Can Get Involved

There is still time to order Green Ribbons by emailing admin@seechange.ie with your full name, delivery address (including eircode), contact number, email address and ribbon quantity, or by placing an order directly on the website www.seechange.ie