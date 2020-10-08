Granard superintendent calls for CCTV to be a priority

Granard’s Superintendent Seamus Boyle has called for the provision of CCTV to be “a priority” in Granard and Edgeworthstown.

The calls were made at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, in response to a query by Cllr PJ Reilly regarding the lack of CCTV in Granard.

“It wouldn’t cost a fortune but it would benefit the towns,” said Supt Boyle, noting that the access to video footage of an incident in Edgeworthstown in September where a number of youths can be seen attacking a man, was of huge help to investigating detectives.

“But for the fact people recorded that on their phones, we’d have no CCTV. It should be a priority in my opinion and I would do anything we can to push that on,” he said.

In the Granard District Garda report, Supt Boyle revealed that all arrests in relation to the incident on the Green in Edgeworthstown had been made and that gardaí were hoping to charge a number of juveniles in relation to the alleged event.