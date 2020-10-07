Infographic: Concerns as Covid numbers rise in Longford

Jessica Thompson looks at the sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in the county in recent weeks

On Monday evening, the government announced that it would be rejecting NPHET’s advice to put the entire country into Level 5 lockdown and instead placed every county into Level 3, as had previously been done to Dublin and Donegal.

The move was, perhaps, not surprising considering the increasingly high number of new cases being reported every day, with a total of 4,805 cases being reported nationally between September 15 and 28 alone.

The latest data shows that Longford’s 14-day incidence rate is the fifth highest in the country, at 132.1 per 100,000 population.

The four counties above Longford are Roscommon (161.1), Dublin (161.4), Monaghan (177.6) and Donegal (265.1).

While those numbers may seem quite confusing, the daily data reported by NPHET in their press conferences between September 25 and October 4, shows a total of 52 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Longford, showing a marked increase in infection rate.

As a result, local nursing homes have tightened visitor restrictions, a number of establishments have reported positive diagnoses, including a meat plant in Drumlish and GAA games at all levels have been called off until further notice.

St Mel’s College also reported one case. It was, however, confirmed that 22 students identified as close contacts to the student who was diagnosed with Covid-19 have all tested negative for the virus, proving how effective the measures put in place at the college have been in preventing the spread.

North Longford has seen a marked spike in the number of positive diagnoses, according to the latest HSE figures.

The incidence rate in the Granard electoral area is currently at 112.4 per 100,000, which is significantly higher than the national average (88.2).

With a population of 10,674, the Granard electoral area reported a total of 12 new cases in that two week period (September 15 to 28)

The Longford electoral area, with a population of 16,046, currently has an incidence rate of 56.1 per 100,000, with nine new cases of the virus confirmed in the area between September 15 and 28.

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Ballymahon electoral area which has a population of 14,153.

On Monday night, the Department of Public Health announced that there had been 518 new cases confirmed as of midnight on Saturday, October 3, and no new deaths.

Since the pandemic began in March, there has been a total of 38,549 confirmed cases, with the death toll standing at 1,810 at the time of going to print.

Level 3 restrictions kicked in at midnight on Tuesday, with the entire country now following Dublin and Donegal’s lead.

The new restrictions mean that a maximum of six people can visit your home, but only from one other household.

Weddings can have a maximum of 25 people, while no indoor events should take place, and outdoor events can have gatherings of up to 15 people only.

Restaurants, cafés and pubs can remain operational, but only for outdoor dining or takeaway.

People are also asked to stay within their own county boundaries unless they have to travel for work, education or essential purposes.

