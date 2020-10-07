Longford urged to unite against virus

Amid calls for the Government and NPHET to ‘reboot their relationship’, the people of Longford are being urged to unite in their fight against the virus.

The increase in Covid-19 numbers in county Longford had been dramatic in recent weeks with 52 confirmed cases reported between September 25 and October 4.

When you compare this to the four month period of May 17 to September 23, when there were 46 confirmed cases, it is unsurprising that Longford’s incidence rate is fifth highest nationally.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Paul Ross said, “We can control this if we take responsibility and pull together as one united community against the virus.”

Concern has also been expressed over the impact the new Level 3 restrictions will have.