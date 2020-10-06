President Michael D Higgins leads tributes to Longford's Paddy Cowan, a tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain

President Michael D Higgins has this evening led tributes to the late Paddy Cowan, the 78 year old Longford native, owner and founder of The Irish World newspaper based in North London.

President Higgins said he was 'greatly saddened' to learn of Mr Cowan's death and he described the entrepreneur and publisher of The Irish World as a 'tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain'.

A Life President of the Longford Association in London, Mr Cowan was honoured for his contribution to the Irish community in the English capital at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards in 2017.

The Irish World announced Mr Cowan's death earlier today, tweeting that he passed away 'peacefully, with his family by his bedside'.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death, a short time ago, in London, of Paddy Cowan, the owner and publisher of The Irish World, peacefully with his family by his bedside. He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace. Paddy Cowan 23 May 1942 - 6 October 2020."

The Irish Ambassador to the UK Adrian O'Neill also paid tribute to the late Mr Cowan. "He was a man of immense energy and exuberance who was at the heart of the Irish community in GB for many years. Our sincere sympathy to his wife Sadie, family, friends and all The Irish World."

Mr Cowan was a trustee of the London Irish Centre (LIC) until 2018 and LIC said he was 'a towering figure in London's Irish community for decades'.

Expressing his sympathy to the Cowan family, well known photographer Malcolm McNally said Paddy was 'a proud Longfordian, a wonderful character and a friend and champion of the Irish community in Britain'.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

"I was greatly saddened by the news of the death of Paddy Cowan, entrepreneur, publisher of The Irish World, and tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain.

Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Sadie, his family, and all those whose lives he touched." — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 6, 2020

We are greatly saddened to learn of the death of Paddy Cowan, a stalwart of the Irish community in Britain. The Irish World has given a voice to that community since 1987 - and Paddy’s support made that voice audible. Deepest sympathy to his family, friends & all @theirishworld https://t.co/7qTGklzRvA — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) October 6, 2020

All of us @IrelandEmbGB are very sad to hear of the death of Paddy Cowan. He was a man of immense energy and exuberance who was at the heart of the Irish community in GB for many years. Our sincere sympathy to his wife Sadie, family, friends and all @theirishworld. Ar dheis Dè. https://t.co/0WueOXkdMO — Adrian O'Neill (@AdrianGONeill) October 6, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Paddy Cowan, a proud Longfordian, a wonderful character and a friend and champion of the Irish community in Britain. Sincere condolences to Sadie and the Cowan family, to @theirishworld team and to his many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/Be1pLpfGDM — Malcolm McNally (@MalcolmMcNally) October 6, 2020

My gran would always call me “you rogue!” with a twinkle in her eye. She’d have called Paddy the same, with all respect, he was a rogue in his mischievous sense of humour. A great loss to the London Irish community, broken moulds spring to mind. Sympathies to the Cowan family. https://t.co/xxLMZfgrFZ — Peter Carbery (@kerrygooner) October 6, 2020

The LIC community is sad to hear of the passing of Paddy Cowan, owner of The Irish World, and a towering figure in London's Irish community for decades.



Paddy was a LIC trustee here until 2018, for which we are deeply grateful.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Photo: Irish World. pic.twitter.com/ccxPj3A3jT — The London Irish Centre (@LDNIrishCentre) October 6, 2020

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death, a short time ago, in London, of Paddy Cowan, the owner and publisher of The Irish World, peacefully with his family by his bedside. He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace.

Paddy Cowan

23 May 1942 - 6 October 2020 pic.twitter.com/rV5lT5mikS — the Irish World (@theirishworld) October 6, 2020

Pic from the mid-90s to mark the day. RIP Paddy Cowan. A real character. @theirishworld pic.twitter.com/P72at3q6Lu — Karen Murray (@MurrayKaren) October 6, 2020

Very sad news - being a young Irish Post reporter at Ruislip GAA grounds one Sunday Paddy was the first (and only) person to try and headhunt me - with the lure of: ‘we’ve all the facilities’ in his Longford drawl. Never heard back from him! A great character RIP https://t.co/g2iqtaZ3Nx — Ian McCullough (@IanMac08) October 6, 2020

Oh Bless. Such a wonderful man who always looked outside his 'Bubble'. R.I.P. I am going to miss this honesty and critical openness from this Gent; Paddy Cowan. Rest on Peace Paddy. You have fulfilled your life mission. https://t.co/GYCEUlhYN4 — Rosemary C Adaser (@MixedRaceIrish) October 6, 2020

Saddened to hear of the death of Paddy Cowan, the owner and publisher of The Irish World. His passing is a great loss to the Irish community in Britain.

Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/BAqMhoAeVv — Irish Studies@LivUni (@IrishInstitute) October 6, 2020

So sad to hear the death of Paddy Cowan founder of the Irish World newspaper met him at the Irish Festival in Crawley he will be sadly missed, Condolences to his Family, — Brian Quinn (@councillorquinn) October 6, 2020