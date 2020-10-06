President Michael D Higgins leads tributes to Longford's Paddy Cowan, a tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain

Late Paddy Cowan, May 23, 1942 - October 6, 2020

The late Paddy Cowan, owner and founder of The Irish World newspaper who died today, aged 78 Picture: The Irish World

President Michael D Higgins has this evening led tributes to the late Paddy Cowan, the 78 year old Longford native, owner and founder of The Irish World newspaper based in North London.

President Higgins said he was 'greatly saddened' to learn of Mr Cowan's death and he described the entrepreneur and publisher of The Irish World as a 'tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain'.

A Life President of the Longford Association in London, Mr Cowan was honoured for his contribution to the Irish community in the English capital at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards in 2017. 

The Irish World announced Mr Cowan's death earlier today, tweeting that he passed away 'peacefully, with his family by his bedside'. 

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death, a short time ago, in London, of Paddy Cowan, the owner and publisher of The Irish World, peacefully with his family by his bedside. He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace. Paddy Cowan 23 May 1942 - 6 October 2020."

The Irish Ambassador to the UK Adrian O'Neill also paid tribute to the late Mr Cowan. "He was a man of immense energy and exuberance who was at the heart of the Irish community in GB for many years. Our sincere sympathy to his wife Sadie, family, friends and all The Irish World."

Mr Cowan was a trustee of the London Irish Centre (LIC) until 2018 and LIC said he was 'a towering figure in London's Irish community for decades'.

Expressing his sympathy to the Cowan family, well known photographer Malcolm McNally said Paddy was 'a proud Longfordian, a wonderful character and a friend and champion of the Irish community in Britain'.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. 