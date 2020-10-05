Restart Plus Grants penalise creches unless DCYA intervenes, says Deputy Flaherty

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath Joe Flaherty has called for the provision of additional supports to childcare providers who did not apply for the Restart Grant.

Deputy Flaherty said, "Since the Department of Children and Youth Affairs had its own re-opening support payment for childcare providers, these service providers in the main did not apply for the Restart Grant.

"Businesses that have applied for the Restart Grant have been able to receive a total of €11,960 where the DCYA Re-Opening Support payment for creches was only €7,000. This means that creches who opted to apply for the DCYA grant have missed out on an additional €4,960 that they would otherwise have been able to apply for.

"I am calling for a supplementary grant to be provided to these businesses or a derogation to be made in order to allow them avail of the additional funds available to the in the Restart Grant that they missed out on," concluded Deputy Flaherty.