Garda hospitalised following Longford town car chase

A Longford garda has been hospitalised following a car chase, which took place in Longford town, last night.

The garda was on duty when he observed a vehicle driving erratically. He switched on the blue lights on his patrol car and signalled the motorist to stop but they didn't.

A chase followed, which went through Teffia Park, Dublin Road and Deanscurragh, where the occupant of the offending vehicle crashed and proceeded to flee from the garda on foot.

When attempting to arrest the driver, the garda was met with resistance and suffered a dislocated shoulder and injured hand as a result.

He was taken to Mullingar Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged, but will be off duty for some time.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the alleged assault.