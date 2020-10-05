People in Longford are being asked to follow Public Health advice following an increase in Covid-19 levels in recent weeks

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health in the Midlands, Ms Yvonne Martin, Garda Inspector for County Longford, and Mr Paddy Mahon, Chief Executive of Longford County Council, met on Friday, October 2, to coordinate actions to address the increasing levels of Covid-19 in Longford.

The increase in Covid-19 numbers in County Longford in recent weeks is of great concern. Much of this has been linked to social and sporting events. Individuals, families and sporting associations are urged to take the appropriate measures to limit this spread, especially in the context of the imminent GAA County Finals.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Councillor Paul Ross is asking Longford people to step up to the challenge that is facing the County.

“There are currently high levels of transmission in Longford, but we can control this if we take responsibility and pull together as one united community against the virus. Celebrations of sporting events must be sensible and cognisant of the responsibility we have to protect ourselves and the loved ones around us, many of whom are very vulnerable," he said.

"We should not attend if we are feeling unwell ourselves. We must maintain a two-metre distance and wear masks, where possible, whenever in the company of others. We must avoid physical contact and limit our number of close contacts. We must stand united against this virus.”

For more information on Covid-19, please visit www.hse.ie.

For support, please call the Longford County Council Covid-19 Helpline. The Community Call.

043 3344255 or 1800 300 122; Email covidsupport@longfordcoco.ie.