HSE move to switch labs led to Longford nursing home incorrect Covid-19 test results

A decision by HSE chiefs to choose a new laboratory in which to test Covid-19 examinations has been blamed on the release of a number of 'positive' results which subsequently turned out to be incorrect.

Earlier this week, the HSE revealed to management at Laurel Lodge Nursing home that a number of tests carried out on staff at the Longford town facility had returned positive results.

Senior officials at the nursing home immediately suspended all visiting in accordance with public health guidance.

However, a retest on the initial examinations taken turned up negative results with the spotlight falling on a decision by HSE bosses to opt for an alternative laboratory in which to run the rule over swabs.

In correspondence seen by the Leader, families and relatives of residents were told all staff and residents remain "symptom free" of the virus.

"We are delighted to confirm that the virus was not detected in any of our staff on the re-test and hence the previously reported 'positive' results were incorrect," families were told.

Relatives have also been informed Department of Health chiefs are investigating how the controversy arose in the first instance with family members of residents being told the issue "may be related to the fact a different lab was used" for serial screening to be carried out.

Management, nonetheless, said the events of the past few days had "brought home to us" the need for all stakeholders to remain vigilant in light of a recent spike in coronavirus cases locally.

As such, the nursing home has announced its plan to recommence "controlled visits" from Monday (October 5).