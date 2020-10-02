Boil Water Notice issued for customers on the Lanesboro Public Water Supply

In consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council can confirm that a Boil Water Notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers on the Lanesboro Public Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 4,800 people. The area impacted by this Boil Water Notice is the town of Lanesboro and its environs which includes the area from the western outskirts of Longford Town as far as the eastern outskirts of Newtowncashel village, note this area also includes the villages of Killashee and Derraghan. The precise extent of the area impacted is shown on the map attached.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precaution following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant that impacted the disinfection process.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Longford County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Further information on using water during a Boil Water Notice can be found on our website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ water-quality/boil-water- notice.