‘MediEvil Spook Walks’ in Granard this Halloween

After wearing masks nearly all year, at last the Season of the Mask is arriving and Knights & Conquests in Granard are planning a Hallowe'en Spooktacular for you.

‘MediEvil Spook Walks’ will run for four nights in the Heritage Centre, all indoors, from Sunday, October 25 until Wednesday, October 28.

The Centre has Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter Approval and numbers are limited to 20 people for each tour to allow for social distancing within our museum guidelines.

And of course masks should be worn. It is Halloween after all.

Hear horrible histories and meet the nasty Normans up close and personal and prepare for a scare.

Suitable for creatures of the night (over 8's as it will be scary) MediEvil is designed by Centre Manager Bartle D'Arcy who has created Halloween events in Belvedere House, Tullynally Castle and Fore Abbey and now here in Granard with the assistance of Knights & Conquests Education Officer Déirdre Orme .

There are four tours each evening at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Tickets which should be booked online in advance are Adults €10, Child €8 and Family (2&2) €32.



Tickets will go on sale on www.knightsandconquests.ie at 9am on Thursday, October 1.

Don't miss out and remember Fear makes you feel Alive .....