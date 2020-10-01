Longford County Council planners give go ahead for construction of 82 residential units and crèche in Ballymahon

Longford County Council planners have given the go ahead for the construction of 82 residential units and a crèche in Ballymahon.

In July of last year, Brian Rogers applied for planning permission for the construction of 82 residential units & crèche at Drinan Ballymahon, to be completed in two phases and all associated ancillary site development works, and last week the local authority gave the green light.

Works will include two new vehicular entrances, associated internal access roads & junctions; carparking; footpaths; all boundary treatments and associated landscaping and open spaces; street lighting; associated bin & bicycle stores.

Also included is a pumping station and temporary sewage treatment system within the site which will be removed on thew upgrading of the public foul system; connection to the existing public services; and all associated ancillary site development works.

