Longford Roads Policing Unit arrest and seize car of disqualified driver caught on the N4

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Roads Policing Unit arrest and seize car of disqualified driver caught on the N4

Gardaí in Longford have arrested a disqualified driver. Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the man's car on the N4, Longford and discovered he was not in possession of his driving licence.

Using the Mobiligy App, gardaí discovered the man was a disqualified driver. He was subsequently arrested and the car seized.

Proceedings will follow.