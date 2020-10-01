Driver with no tax, insurance, licence or NCT arrested after testing positive for cannabis

A motorist has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis. Longford Roads Policing Unit have seized a vehicle which they stopped on the N5 in Longford this week.

On inspection, the motorist had no licence, insurance, tax or NCT. The driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.

Proceedings will follow.