Be mindful of cocooners in the lead-up to Halloween, says Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy

Longfod Senator Micheál Carrigy has asked that people be mindful of those who are cocooning in the lead up to Halloween.

"In the run up to Halloween I would ask parents to speak to their children in relation to their activities during this time and remind them to be mindful of elderly people or people with underlying illnesses who maybe cocooning in their homes," he said.

"These have been very difficult times for everyone including kids who have been unable to go out with their friends and maybe attend supervised Halloween events including ‘trick or treat’, etc, but I would ask parents to engage with their children and remind them of this before they go out at night and lastly please ensure that you emphasise that illegal use of fireworks can be dangerous to themselves and to others including animals and cause great distress and annoyance of elderly resident.”