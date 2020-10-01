Letter to the Editor: Fathers' rights are being dismissed

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you in reference to the current restrictions in place on Maternity Services in Midland Regional Hospital in hope to shed light on the ever growing worry and distress being experienced by many expectant mothers in this area.

I personally understand the importance of curtailing this virus in and around our region during this time, however, myself and many others feel that our needs have been and are being severely neglected.

We’ve come so far in 2020 and fathers’ rights have been dismissed in this. They have been forgotten. It confuses me how I have had to attend every antenatal appointment alone whilst my partner waits outside anxiously to then return to the car and be able to walk into a supermarket or sit down at the same table in a restaurant.

Like many others in my/our situation at this present time, we have paid for two scans to be carried out in a private practice to allow myself and my partner to experience seeing our first baby together, which is a special moment.

Unfortunately I am sure that there are people out there who don’t have the means to go this route, the fact is they shouldn’t have to.

My pregnancy has not been as smooth sailing as we would have liked or hoped, however I will not complain as the care and attention I have received from the staff at Midland Regional Hospital and my own GP has been outstanding.

I empathise with the maternity staff as they are trying their very best during these times but there is only so much they can do, it shouldn’t be down to them.

As my pregnancy progresses the looming fear of being alone during the majority of my labour genuinely scares me, I can’t escape the thoughts, from “what if something goes wrong” to “who’s going to hold my hand” I can’t even begin to imagine how my partner feels.

At one of the very first televised announcements we were told by the Taoiseach that “We are all in this together” however truthfully at this moment and time myself and many others in my situation feel very alone.

I hope this letter serves as a turning point regarding these issues and sheds some light on this matter.

Kind Regards,

Charlotte Fox