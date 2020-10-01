Lanesboro councillor calls for vehicle activated speed signs in Newtowncashel and Killashee

Cllr Gerard Farrell has called for vehicle activated speed signs to be erected on the approach roads to Newtowncashel and Killashee villages.

“Those signs are proven to work,” he told his Ballymahon Municipal District colleagues at last week’s meeting.

“The approach road to Newtowncashel is very straight. It’s great to have young families in the village again but during lockdown when there were kids out playing, there was traffic screaming through the village. It’s the same in Killashee near the school.”

Cllr Mark Casey agreed there is a need for speed signs but pointed out that “sometimes these things lose effect after time”.

“We should invest in a mobile one and move it from area to area when it starts to lose effect,” he said.

Cllr Paul Ross agreed and said that the biggest issue he gets is on speeding, while noting the success of such a speed sign in Kenagh.

“Colm (Murray) is holding onto that one,” he joked.

“It’s working particularly well,” Cllr Murray quipped.

Area Engineer Paul Newell explained that the council had bought three signs and that the plan was to move them after six weeks when they lose their effect.

“We have two more to put up - one around Lanesboro and the other on the other side of Kenagh, but we didn’t get around to it - blame Covid for that,” he said.

“If we have any money left, we’ll buy a few more.”