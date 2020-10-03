Longford woman hit with four figure penalty over illegal dumping

Judge Seamus Hughes hit a Longford woman with a €1,250 bill after she was found guilty of illegal dumping.

Claire Kelly, 6 Camlin Meadows, Townspark, Longford was not present in court to hear the outcome of her case following a prosecution taken by Longford County Council.

Litter warden Bridget Devine told the court she attended the scene of an alleged episode of fly tipping at Farneyhoogan, Longford on January 30 2020 on foot of a complaint from a local resident.

When she arrived, Ms Devine said she immediately noticed 20 burst bags of “scattered waste” which mostly consisted of domestic refuge, cans and bottles.

Upon closer inspection, the local authority employee said she came across cardboard packaging from DPD, a leading courier company which had Ms Kelly’s name and address contained on it.

Solicitor for Longford County Council, Frank Gearty said the rubbish retrieved from the scene also contained details belonging to a second person who was also subsequently prosecuted.

“The other lady (second person) said she was babysitting for this lady,” said Ms Devine, who stated, like Ms Kelly, her name and address was found amongst the household refuge at the scene.

Mr Gearty, meanwhile, added the total bill picked up by the Council including clean up and legal costs amounted to €500.

Judge Hughes consequently fined Ms Kelly €750 and awarded costs of €500 against her, giving her three months to pay.