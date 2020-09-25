Mullingar hospital ward shut down after Covid-19 outbreak

The HSE has said it has closed a ward at its Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar after a number of patients tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement this afternoon, health bosses said measures have also been taken to limit new admissions in a bid to stem the virus' spread.

"Regional Hospital Mullingar can confirm an outbreak of Covid-19 on one ward at the Hospital notified on Friday 25th September and that a number of patients have tested positive for Covid-19," read the statement.

"The ward is closed to new admissions, discharges and transfers out. Patients in the ward will continue with their care and treatments."

Health officials said efforts to carry out contact tracing and ensure any staff who may have come into contact with confirmed cases of the virus was now underway.

"In accordance with HPSC guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients to ensure the protection of public health. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

"The Hospital would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines. Staff and patients have been provided with key Hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

The HSE said the protection of public health is of utmost importance to the Hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time.

It also advised members of the public to adhere to the newly announced Government restrictions, do not visit the hospital or any health care facility and if you have any symptoms, please contact your GP by phone. Visit www.hse.ie