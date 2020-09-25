St Brigid’s Killashee launches GAA draw ahead of Saturday’s final

St Brigid’s in Killashee is certainly a busy place at the moment, preparing for the Intermediate Championship final on Saturday next, having its underage squads in various finals in its Southern Gaels amalgamation and launching a major development draw that coincides with its 130 year anniversary of the founding of the club in 1890.

“Sure you wouldn’t have it any other way,” laughed club stalwart and President Liam Gouldsbury, “it’s a very exciting time for the club and we are really looking forward to Saturday’s final and the exciting new developments at our ground.”

Club Chairperson, Owen Johnston says he is under no illusions about the task ahead of the club both on Saturday and with the development draw; “It’s terrific for the club and the players to be back in the final and everyone around the club can’t wait for Saturday. The only disappointment is that so few of the community can attend, and there has been no shortage of demand for the few tickets we have. And we are launching our Development Draw this week. This is a major undertaking for our club. Last year we were approved for LEADER funding of €249,000 for the project and the total project will cost around €400,000 to complete. We had hoped to start building last April, but of course Covid 19 put paid to that.”

While bunting and banners are the order of the day in Clondra and Kilashee villages, Mr Johnston admits the timing of the draw is not ideal: “absolutely, we’d love to be able to do our selling in more normal times but after much discussion within the club we have agreed to proceed with our draw and tickets are being sold from this week through club members, online and door to door selling, but we are very conscious that door callers abide by all Covid-19 best practice when selling tickets.

“The last major development at our grounds was over 20 years ago and we see this as a once in a generation opportunity to bring our facilities up to a modern standard that will benefit the whole community and parish for years to come.

“I would like to acknowledge the support for our Development Draw from all our sponsors and in particular Peter Hanley Motors who are our car partners for our draw, and have been a great support to us and many other GAA clubs over the years.”

Club Secretary Anne Evans admits that the phone has been “hopping” over the last few days with people asking about match tickets “and hopefully that will continue over the next while with people looking for draw tickets. We know the timing is not ideal and many people are struggling but this for us is a huge opportunity and we have to do our best to deliver on this for future generations of the parish.”

In an interesting take Owen noted that “tickets are priced at €50 each but books of 3 can be purchased for €130 – or €1 for every year the club has existed!”

Pictured: Pictured at the launch of St Brigid’s Killashee GAA club development draw at Peter Hanley Motors in Ballymahon are back row, left to right; Owen Johnston, Club Chairperson, Anne Evans, Club Secretary, Kevin Connell, Club Treasurer, Liam Gouldsbury, Club President, Heather Willis, captain of Ladies Team, Michael Farrell captain of Men's team, David Hanley from Peter Hanley Motors. Front row underage players, Diarmuid Galvin, Heidi Evans, Malachy Galvin and Sarah Skelly