Water outages expected in south Longford

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions in Legan village, Vicarstown, Rathsallagh, Castlewilder, Ratharney, Agharra, Lissawarriff, Cloonbrin, Abbeyshrule village, Cloghan, Rath, Clooneen, Forgney, Pallas Beg, Pallas More, Center Parcs and surrounding areas in Co Longford.

Works have an estimated completion time of 4pm today, September 25. Irish Water recommends you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to return in full.