Suspended sentence for Longford man on serial theft charges

Judge Seamus Hughes has given a six month suspended sentence to a man charged with multiple thefts.

Robbie Delaney, 3 Cúirt An Óir, Killashee Street, Longford, had been remanded in custody two days before his appearance at Granard District Court last Friday.

“He’s never been in prison before. He went in on Wednesday when these charges were reentered,” said solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh.

Judge Hughes noted that Mr Delaney’s record “wasn’t that bad” save for the charges before the court on that day and gave him a six month sentence, suspended for three years.

“If you do one further offence, you’ll do six months, plus whatever you get for the new offence,” he warned, concluding the case.