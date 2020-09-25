Longford man who dumped injured and distressed horse in a field to pay €500 to ISPCA

A man who appeared before Granard District Court last week for the cruel dumping of an injured and distressed horse has been ordered to pay €500 to the ISPCA.

Declan Reilly Ballinroey, Dring, Co Longford, said he bought the horse at Granard Mart and intended to use it to get to work, as he was disqualified from driving.

Gardaí explained to the court that a vehicle was observed dragging an injured and distressed horse off the road into a field. The horse was later found, alive and in distress and had to be euthanised by a vet.

Solicitor for Mr Reilly, Bríd Mimnagh explained that her client’s horse “went berserk” and jumped out of the trailer, breaking its legs.

She said that her client removed the animal with a tractor and bailer.

“What you did was extremely cruel,” said Judge Seamus Hughes, ordering Mr Reilly to pay €500 to the ISPCA to help with the cost of caring for a number of dogs which had been seized from a family before the court.