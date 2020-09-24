Gardaí and Longford Women’s Link in domestic violence crackdown

A near 60 per cent rise in domestic violence incidents since the turn of the year has seen garda chiefs join forces with Longford Women’s Link in a bid to raise awareness and encourage greater reporting from victims.

In response to those urgings, senior figures from both organisations came together last week to launch a new information leaflet in eight different languages to enable victims of domestic violence access support services.

Superintendent Jim Delaney said the joint collaborative approach was reflective of the heightened emphasis on crimes against the vulnerable during the ongoing pandemic.

“We have a 55 per cent increase in domestic violence incidents for this year compared last year,” he said.

“You could attribute some of that to Covid-19 but I would like to think also that there is a greater confidence in the services that are available now.”

Supt Delaney said the rise in reporting levels was likewise indicative of the progress gardaí had made in working alongside agencies like Longford Women’s Link.

And, in singling out the roles played by Inspectors Yvonne Martin and Frank Finn, Supt Delaney revealed the Longford’s response time in dealing with callbacks currently stood at 90 per cent compared to a broader 60 per cent national figure.

Heather McKenna, Domestic Violence specialist with LWL, underlined those remarks and said the ability of both agencies to work in tandem sent out a strong and unequivacal message of support to domestic violence victims.

“There is a very important message for all women and children in Longford experiencing domestic violence that we are here for you,” she said.

“We have found with Covid-19 and the Longford Garda members, continued to work together in responding to the increased needs of women and children experiencing domestic violence in a world where their existing safety supports and networks were removed due to the restrictions.

“It’s really important to us that all women of all communities can have access to information and supports on domestic violence and through these leaflets we can step towards achieving that.”

The new leaftlets are available in eight languages: Arabic, Slovak, Czech, Lithuanian, Latvian, Russian, Portuguese, Polish and English, with a further seven languages to be added in time.

Further information on the new leaflets and how to access them can be obtained by contacting Longford Garda Station (043) 3350570 or by phoning Longford Women's Link (043) 334 1511.

Pictured: Heather McKenna and Natalie O Reilly, Domestic Violence specialists with LWL, Supt Jim Delaney, Insp Yvonne Martin, Sgt Declan Mc Glynn, Det Gda Orla Geraghty, Gda Denise Dockery, Gda Aishling Brady and Gda Peter Doherty, Longford Garda Station.