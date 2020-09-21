Covid-19 restrictions to see Longford lose circuit court sittings to Westmeath

Court Service bosses have announced plans to switch Longford's upcoming circuit court sittings to Westmeath next month, the Leader can reveal.

Longford Courthouse had been due to host a two week sitting of criminal proceedings next month before Judge Keenan Johnston.

Court service chiefs have, however, confirmed its intention to hold nine of the scheduled 11 day sitting at Mullingar's Park Hotel.

It's believed the decision was taken as a result of difficulties hosting jury trials that would be in keeping with social distancing protocols.

